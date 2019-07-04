AAP's LoP in NDMC conducts surprise inspection at Hindu Rao hospital

New Delhi, Jul 3 (PTI) AAP councillor and Leader of Opposition in the BJP-led North Delhi Municipal Corporation, Sujeet Pawar, Wednesday conducted a surprise inspection at the Hindu Rao Hospital and alleged "ill-maintenance" of facilities there.Pawar went to the civic-run facility, the biggest hospital among the three city corporations, and met with patients."I went there on a surprise inspection to check the state of affairs at MCD's biggest hospital and it was so poorly kept," he said.The AAP leader also alleged that dogs roamed in corridor of the hospital and one X-ray machine was gathering dust as it was "dysfunctional" while another one "did not have film in it"."I also found that most of medicines prescribed by doctors were not available at the hospital. Overall, it was very ill-maintained," he alleged.Pawar said he has informed the mayor and has scheduled a meeting with the municipal commissioner to discuss this issue on Thursday. PTI KND DPB