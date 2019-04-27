AAP's Mohalla Clinics no substitute for Ayushman Bharat: Harsh Vardhan

New Delhi, April 27 (PTI) The AAP government's Mohalla Clinics initiative in Delhi is no substitute for the Ayushman Bharat scheme, BJP candidate from Chandni Chowk constituency Harsh Vardhan said during campaign on Saturday. He alleged lack of quality health services in Delhi government-run hospitals. The Union minister asserted that the BJP was going to repeat its 2014 success of winning all the seven seats in Delhi and the Congress and the AAP were no match to it in the Lok Sabha polls. Vardhan, who is seeking re-election from Chandni Chowk, is engaged in a triangular contest with Congress candidate J P Agarwal and AAP's Pankaj Gupta. He met people in various parts of the constituency, including Pitampura, Trinagar and Sadar, during a padayatra and door-to-door canvassing. "Mohalla clinics are no substitute for Ayushman Bharat scheme, which is the largest healthcare scheme for the poor in the world," he said. The condition of Delhi government hospitals is "pathetic" as a large number of patients are not getting quality health services, he charged. The AAP government takes pride in its Mohalla Clinics and spends a major portion of budget on health services. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and other AAP leaders have been accusing the BJP of creating hurdles through the Governor in the functioning of Mohalla Clinics. Vardhan, while highlighting achievements of the Modi government, said the AAP and Congress are "no match to the Bharatiya Janata Party and cannot stop its victory March in Delhi". Delhi votes on May 12. PTI VIT SMNSMN