AAP's Raghav Chadha nominated to Delhi Hindi Academy governing body

New Delhi, Nov 21 (PTI) The Delhi government has nominated Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha as member of the governing body of the Hindi Academy.Chadha was nominated by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, according to a notification of the department of art, culture and language. "Deputy Chief Minister, Government of NCT of Delhi is pleased to nominate Raghav Chadha as member of the Governing Body of Hindi Academy," stated a notification issued last month. Chadha, who is AAP's national spokesperson, is also south Delhi's in-charge for the Lok Sabha elections scheduled to be held next year. Delhi Hindi Academy was formed in 1981. According to the Academy's website, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is the chairman of governing body which has 25 members.