AAP's Sanjay Singh threatens protests if FIR not scrapped for march against 'demolition' of temples

New Delhi, Jan 15(PTI) Senior AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh Tuesday demanded that the BJP government in UP withdraw an FIR registered against him and his followers, saying he will continue protest over alleged demolition of temples in Varanasi.Singh alleged that Yogi Adityanath government is "destorying" the holy city of Varanasi by demolition of temples for Kashi Vishwanath corridor project.The AAP leader had taken out 'BJP Bhagao, Bhagwan Bachao' march from Ayodhya to Varanasi along with his supporters last week."The administrations of all the districts through which the march passed was informed about it. Yet the Yogi Adityanath government and its police registered a case against me, my six companions and over 250 other people," Singh said at a press conference.He said he will sit on a 'dharna' at Faizabad (Ayodhya) on January 23 if the FIR is not scrapped. Singh has been on the forefront on opposing alleged demolition of temples due to the construction of the 700-metre-long Kashi Vishwanath corridor."The age-old traditions and identity of Varanasi are being eliminated by the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government in the name of Kashi corridor. Several temples of Lord Krishna, Lord Ganesha, and even a 5,000-year-old Bharat Mata temple has been demolished," said Singh.He said that if the FIR is not withdrawn, he will launch a movement and take out another march in UP to expose the "anti-Hindu" face of the BJP government in the state. PTI VIT BUN SOMSOM