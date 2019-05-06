AAP's Sankalp Patra for Chandni Chowk promises start-up hub, 40K CCTV cameras

New Delhi, May 6 (PTI) Development of parks to turn them into Delhi's lungs, opening a start-up hub, 125 mohalla clinics, widening of roads and installation of 40,000 CCTV cameras were among the promises AAP candidate Pankaj Gupta has made in his election manifesto for Chandni Chowk constituency.He also promised to enhance penetration of education development initiatives in the constituency, including planned expansion and rapid modernisation of schools, and making a third language available for studying in Delhi schools.For job creation, the 'Sankalp Patra' said a start-up hub would be established.For traffic management, the manifesto promised to decongest major roads around Jama Masjid, Chawri Bazar, Hauz Khas among other areas.In health sector, the manifesto promised to build 125 new mohalla clinics, dialysis centres and emergency rooms in polyclinics in congested areas to save time during emergencies.Gupta said his aim is to turn parks into lungs of the national capital. The manifesto mentions that there is a demand to develop and beautify larger parks and other spaces.For security, the manifesto said 40,000 CCTV cameras would be installed in Chandni Chowk over the next two years.There will be special focus on mahila police infrastructure and safety of senior citizens, it said. PTI UZM UZM ABHABH