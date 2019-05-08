AAP's West Delhi candidate releases manifesto for constituency

New Delhi, May 8 (PTI) Regularisation of unauthorised colonies, construction of super specialty hospitals and multi-level parking were some of the promises made by the Aam Aadmi Party in its manifesto for West Delhi. Releasing the manifesto, AAP's West Delhi candidate Balbir Singh Jakhar said his prime focus after becoming MP will be to raise voice in the parliament for Delhi's full statehood. He said the manifesto gives his vision for the West Delhi which includes construction of super-speciality hospital on lines of AIIMs, building of flyovers particularly on Parkha Road, Lal Sai mandir, Najafgarh drain among others. The manifesto also promised multi-level parking in Rajouri Garden, Tilak Nagar, Jail Road, Janak Puri and Uttam Nagar to reduce congestion. He also promised to provide international class sports facility centre, and old age pension, widow pension and Divyang pension by establishing single window help centre in West Delhi. Delhi goes to polls on May 12 and the results would be announced on May 23. Jakhar is locked in a three-way fight with Congress candidate Mahabal Mishra and BJP's sitting MP, Pravesh Verma. PTI UZM RCJ