Aarav Solutions acquires NEXwhaT- a digital marketing & consulting firm

Forays into Digital Transformation space with the acquisition ISELIN, New Jersey, April 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aarav Solutions, a leading provider of Telecom, IT infrastructure and Enterprise solutions, has acquired NEXwhaT Consulting Services. The company that is an award winning Oracle Communication Specialization & Implementation Partner, leading System Integrator for SAP, IT infrastructure and Custom Solutions, will strengthen its expertise into Digital Transformation solutions with the acquisition. Aarav Solutions has been successful in deployment of Oracle Communication Stack & IT infrastructure solutions at Tier-I organizations, with expertise in delivering custom solutions to bridge gap between multi-system IT environments. It has developed in-house products to increase efficiency & capabilities of IT platforms across the enterprises. With the acquisition of NEXwhaT Consulting Services, Aarav Solutions enhances its portfolio with Digital transformation solutions for B2B organizations. "Our long-term focus is to deliver sustainable & innovative digital solutions to the enterprises which are instrumental in enhanced digital experiences with integrated digital ecosystem across the organization landscape. With NEXwhaT's expertise in customer behaviour analytics & digital reach, we are confident that we will be able to deliver such digital solutions to our customers. NEXwhaT's co-founder, Varsha Varsani, will be leading our Digital Transformation initiatives & our visibility across global platforms as VP- Global Marketing for Aarav Solutions," said Raj Darji, CEO & Founder Aarav Solutions. Varsha Varsani, Co-Founder NEXwhaT Consulting services adds, "Businesses need to innovate at each and every step and digital transformation is need of the hour. Simplification, integration and innovation are central to keep in touch with the customer. NEXwhaT has catered to clients in B2B & B2C segments globally and our deep understanding of customers & behaviour analytics will equip Aarav Solutions to provide right solutions for Digital Transformation for enterprises." With this acquisition Aarav Solutions aims to strengthen its presence in USA, India and MEA regions and provide superior solutions which connect enterprises to their customers. About Aarav Solutions Aarav Solutions is a leading provider of Telecom, IT infrastructure and Enterprise solutions for customers in Telecommunications, Banking & Finance, Government, Power & Utilities and various B2B segments. Aarav Solutions has offices R&D offices in India and The USA, with sales presence across Asia, Australia and MEA regions.