Aaron Carter calls Michael Jackson a 'good guy', but says he behaved inappropriately with him

Los Angeles, May 21 (PTI) Singer Aaron Carter remembers Michael Jackson as a "good guy" but claims the King of Pop once behaved inappropriately with him. In a video clip from his upcoming appearance on "Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition", Carter made a brief comment on Jackson but did not divulge any details related to the incident. "Michael was a really good guy as far as I know, really good guy. He never really, like, he never did anything that was inappropriate except for one time. There was one thing that he did that was a little bit inappropriate," Carter said. The singer's response comes months after he criticised Wade Robson and James Safechuck for "stomping on an icon and a legend's grave" by repeating the assault allegations against Jackson in HBO's explosive "Leaving Neverland" documentary. Twenty years ago, Robson and Safechuck had testified under oath that these events never occurred.In the same interview, Carter had said he "hung out" with Jackson and stayed at his house and in his bedroom when he was 15-years-old. The singer had also sent out a message to Jackson's estate. "Stay strong. I love you guys and even if I say something that you don't like, it's still my truth and you're just going to have to accept it," he said. Meanwhile, Jackson's estate and family have constantly denied the allegations against the late performer and maintain his innocence. They denounced the film and filed a lawsuit against HBO over the documentary. PTI SHDSHD