Aaron Sorkin calls on Democrats to be 'the non-stupid party'

Los Angeles, Jan 21 (PTI) Oscar winner Aaron Sorkin urged young Democrats elected to Congress to take up the opportunity of making the party "the non stupid" one.The screenwriter-director said the onus was on the new "crop" to take charge of the situation and help point the difference between the two parties."They need to stop acting like young people. I think there's a great opportunity here for Democrats to be the non-stupid party, to point out the difference," Sorkin told CNN's Fareed Zakaria.The "Molly's Game" helmer also underscored the issues the Democratic Party must focus on."It's not just about transgender bathrooms, that's a Republican talking point. They're trying to distract you. "We haven't forgotten the economic anxiety of the working class, but we're going to be smart about this. We're not going to be mean about it," he said. PTI RDSRDS