Aaron Sorkin's 'Trial of the Chicago 7' put on hold

Los Angeles, Dec 13 (PTI) Actor Aaron Sorkin's "The Trial of the Chicago 7" has been put on hold by Amblin Entertainment.Sorkin is currently busy with his play "To Kill a Mockingbird". In a statement Amblin said they are still involved and are giving Sorkin time to finish the work on his play."Aaron just adapted 'To Kill a Mockingbird', which is premiering on Broadway this Thursday. He is currently evaluating his schedule and commitments to determine the best time and way to make 'The Trial of the Chicago 7'. Amblin remains involved as a producer," the studio said in a statement.The film is based on the infamous 1969 trial of seven men charged by the federal government with conspiracy, arising from the counterculture protests in Chicago at the 1968 Democratic National Convention. The trial transfixed the nation and sparked a conversation intended to undermine the US government.The studio had been trying to get the film into production for more than a decade, with Paul Greengrass and even Amblin CEO Steven Spielberg all coming on board as directors at one point.Sorkin, who penned the script, was eventually roped in to helm the film following his directorial debut, "Mollys Game", Marc Platt is producing the project.The studio had already hired Eddie Redmayne, Sacha Baron Cohen, and Jonathan Majors to star, while Seth Rogen and Joseph Gordon-Levitt were being eyed for possible roles. PTI SHDSHD