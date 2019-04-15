Aazm Khan 'filth and muck' of Indian politics: Amar Singh

Lucknow, Apr 15 (PTI) For making the snide "underwear jibe" allegedly against film actor Jaya Prada, former SP leader Amar Singh Monday described his erstwhile party colleague Aazam Khan as "filth and muck" of Indian politics."Azam Khan is the filth and muck (gandgi) of Indian politics. He symbolises all the evils of the society," said former Rajya Sabha member Singh, who is considered as Jaya Prada's mentor in the north Indian politics.Maintaining that it was "below dignity" for him to react to what Khan says, Singh, however, added, "Even in the last election he had distributed Jaya Prada's morphed pictures, besides launching a vicious propaganda against me and her."Terming Azam Khan's rants as "nothing new", the former Samajwadi Party leader, who was once close to the party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, accused Khan of making various anti-India remarks in the past and dubbed him as a "symbol of foreign invaders" like "Nadir Shah, (Ahmed Shah)Abdali, Taimurlang, Chenghiz Khan". "Azam Khan is the one who earlier made derogatory remarks against Bharat Mata, feels ashamed of singing Vande Matram and proclaimed that Kashmir is not a part of India," said Singh."He had also once said that the fund for celebrating SP patron Mulayam Singh Yadav's birthday came from Dawood Ibrahim and Abu Salem," alleged Singh. Singh, who had met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was reacting to Khan's remark in a poll campaign rally against his BJP contender Jaya Prada for the Rampur Lok Lok Sabha seat. Rampur goes to poll on April 23 in the third phase of elections. Allegedly targeting the film actor in his rally at Rampur on Sunday, Khan had said he had realised only "in 17 days that she wears a khaki undwerwear."For making the snide remark against the BJP candidate from Rampur, Adityanath too Monday lashed out at Khan dubbing him as a man of "mean mindset and personalty".Singh also targeted his former friend and millennium star Amitabh Bachchan's wife and SP's Rajya Sabha member Jaya Bachchan and party's chief Akhilesh Yadav's MP-wife Dimple Yadav over their silence on Khan's alleged remarks against Jaya Prada, his contender for the Rampur Lok Sabha seat."In the SP, the one (Jaya Bachchan) who cried over Nirbhaya episode, why is she silent? Is Dimple Yadav not feeling ashamed?" asked Singh. "I pray to Goddess Bhagwati that she incarnates herself in Jaya Prada and demolish the demon (Azam Khan) of the politics," said Singh.PTI NAV RAXRAX