ABB, Dassault Syst�mes enter global software partnership for digital industries

New Delhi, Feb 28 (PTI) Swiss power major ABB has entered into a global partnership with French software firm Dassault Systmes to offer customers in digital industries a unique software solutions portfolio ranging from product life cycle management to asset health solutions. The two companies will provide customers an end-to-end offering of advanced open digital solutions, enhancing competitiveness of industrial companies, while increasing flexibility, speed and productivity of their products' lifecycles, manufacturing and operations, a joint statement said Thursday. The partnership will combine the strengths of ABB Ability digital solutions and Dassault Systmes' 3DEXPERIENCE platform, and build on both companies strong installed base, deep domain expertise and global customer access, the statement said. ABB has already adopted the 3DEXPERIENCE platform to model and simulate its solutions before delivering them to its customers. With this partnership, ABB will develop and provide customers with advanced digital twins, enabling customers to run ABBs solutions and their operations with improved overall efficiency, flexibility and sustainability, it said. PTI KKS RVKRVK