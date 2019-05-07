ABB India net profit grows over 13 pc to Rs 116 cr in Mar quarter

New Delhi, May 7 (PTI) Engineering and power firm ABB India Tuesday reported over 13 per cent jump in its net profit to Rs 116.19 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2019, helped by higher income. The company, which follows January-December financial year, had posted a net profit of Rs 102.49 crore during the corresponding period a year ago. During January-March 2019, the company said its total income rose to Rs 1,869.37 crore, from Rs 1,589.27 crore in the year-ago quarter. Its total expenses during the period was Rs 1,730.68 crore as against Rs 1,519.37 crore a year ago. ABB is a global player in electrification products, robotics and motion, industrial automation and power grids. PTI ABI KPM HRS