ABB launches digital portfolio for Indian mining sector

New Delhi, Mar 6 (PTI) Swiss firm ABB Wednesday launched a digital portfolio for Indian mining sector in a bid to enhance the efficiency of operations. "ABB AbilityTM MineOptimize is an innovative, comprehensive portfolio of optimised electrification, drives and automation solutions, optimised engineering, digital applications and collaborative services," the company said in a statement. It combines in-depth sector knowledge, leading edge technology and global and local project management, engineering and digital transformation expertise developed by ABB over 60 years of working with the mining and minerals industry at every stage of the mining cycle, it said. With digitalisation at its heart, ABB AbilityTM MineOptimize connects all electrification, automation and digital offerings to optimise all stages in the life cycle from design and build to operation and service of any open pit or underground mine and minerals processing plant.