Abbott India Q2 net profit up marginally at Rs 137.68 cr

New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) Drug firm Abbott India Tuesday reported a net profit of Rs 137.68 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2018, against Rs 137.52 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal. Revenue from operations stood at Rs 979.72 crore for the quarter under consideration against Rs 930.98 crore for the same period a year ago. Shares of Abbott India closed at Rs 7,511.35 on BSE, up 1.08 per cent from the previous close. PTI AKT MR