Abbott India Q4 net profit up 13% to Rs 113.19 cr

New Delhi, May 27 (PTI) Drug firm Abbott India Monday reported a 13.09 per cent rise in its net profit to Rs 113.19 crore for the fourth quarter of 2018-19. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 100.08 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Abbott India said in a BSE filing. Revenue from operations stood at Rs 906.31 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 788.36 crore in the year-ago period. For entire 2018-19, the net profit rose to Rs 450.33 crore as against Rs 401.22 crore for 2017-18. Revenue from operations for the fiscal year ended March 2019 stood at Rs 3,678.60 crore. It was Rs 3,307.12 crore for 2017-18. In a separate filing, Abbott India said its board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 50 per equity share for the fiscal ended March 31, 2019 and special dividend of Rs 15 per equity share. Shares of Abbott India closed at Rs 8,009 per scrip on the BSE, up 1.02 per cent from its previous close. PTI AKT SHWSHW