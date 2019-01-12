Abducted minor girl rescued in J-K's Kishtwar

Jammu, Jan 12 (PTI) A minor girl, allegedly abducted by a youth, was rescued Saturday in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, police said.The accused, Imtiyaz Ahmad of Patimhal-Palmer, was arrested, a police spokesman said.He said on December 15, a man lodged a complaint with police stating that his minor daughter was abducted by the youth."A case was registered on the basis of the complaint and a special investigation team was constituted to rescue the girl," the spokesman said.The team led by Kishtwar Station House Officer Farooq Khateeb conducted series of raids in Palmer, Dedpath, Kishtwar town and adjoining areas and finally managed to rescue the minor girl. Further investigation was on, the spokesman said. PTI TAS DPBDPB