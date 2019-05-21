Abdullah highlights Srinagar's infrastructure issues, blames Centre, previous J&K govt

Srinagar, May 21 (PTI) National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah on Tuesday said the urban life of Srinagar city was blight with various problems, adding that neither the Centre nor the Jammu and Kashmir government invested in the augmentation of urban infrastructure of the state capital in the last five years."The people of Srinagar stand dejected at the paucity of amenities and the appalling condition of roads. The people of Srinagar city were forsaken by the former PDP-BJP government and the present governor's administration proved no different. The work on the various vital projects of the city initiated by our government was unfortunately stalled by the former PDP-BJP regime," Abdullah said, addressing a party function where 11 corporators of the SMC joined the NC.Abdullah said the NC, despite being subjected to political shenanigans and conspiracies of various agencies, never left any stone unturned to work for the benefit of the people of the state."Once in power, we will carry forward the mission of development and work towards ensuring peace in the state with active participation of people. The urban life of Srinagar is fraught with different issues. The party, once in power, will hold the authorities accountable."For the last few years, no headway was seen towards upgrading the existing road and transport infrastructure of the city. The need of the hour, therefore, is proper planning to rise up to the demands of the growing population of Srinagar city," he said.The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said the absence of a popular elected government in the state was taking its toll on the development scenario of the state."The onus for the miseries that are plaguing the state in the absence of an elected government lies on (PDP chief) Mehbooba Mufti. Had she asked the governor to dissolve the Assembly in June last year, after being shown the door by its former ally, things would have been much different."Today we would have had an elected government looking after the basic needs of people. However, she chose not to do that and what followed is known to all. It is she who is blameworthy for putting the state into a chasm," Abdullah said. PTI MIJ RC