Abdullah takes stock of arrangements for Amarnath yatra

Srinagar, Jul 2 (PTI) National Conference president Farooq Abdullah Tuesday visited Baltal, the base camp for Amarnath Yatra, and Panjtarni and took stock of arrangements made for the annual pilgrimage to the cave shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas.Abdullah, an MP from Srinagar constituency, was briefed about the facilities set up for the smooth conduct of the pilgrimage at various points along the track and also at the base camps in Pahalgam and Baltal.He said the people of Kashmir have all along demonstrated high degree of hospitality for the successful conduct of this pilgrimage.Praying for peace and tranquillity in the state and the country, Abdullah hoped that the pilgrims will return to their homes as ambassadors of harmony and amity, the corner- stone of Kashmir's heritage.The former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir urged Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board and the state administration for ensuring all comforts for the pilgrims in terms of boarding, lodging and other logistics.