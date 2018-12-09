Abhishek Kapoor requests Uttarakhand government to lift ban on 'Kedarnath'

Mumbai, Dec 9 (PTI) Filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor has requested the Uttarakhand government to lift the ban on his latest directorial venture Kedarnath.Kedarnath, which features Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan in the lead, has been banned in the seven districts of Uttarakhand by district magistrates in view of protest by Hindu outfits.he film, set against the backdrop of the natural tragedy in the temple town of Kedarnath, is a love story of a Hindu girl and a Muslim porter. Those seeking a ban on the film have accused it of hurting Hindu sentiments.Kapoor took to social media to request Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat to let the film get screened in the state."I plead with the Uttarakhand govt to please lift the ban on my film #kedarnath. It's an attempt to bring peace, harmony and healing to the people of this country. Please don't deprive us of this opportunity. @tsrawatbjp @RonnieScrewvala," the director tweeted.In an interview with PTI, Sara, daughter of actors Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan, said she was "disheartened" by the ban as the idea behind the film is "not to divide but unite people"."The dream was that I could pass on this story to some people. We shot the film in Uttarakhand, we stayed there for 40 days, I have the best memories of my career there. It is very disheartening to not give back to them because they have given me so much. And that is the only real regret," Sara told PTI.The film is not about dividing you, it rather calls for coming together. I don't know how people are feeling hurt. I don't think they have seen the film," she added.Kedarnarth released on December 7. PTI SHD KJKJKJ