Abhishek Kapoor's next comedy-drama 'Sharaabi'

Mumbai, Feb 25 (PTI) Filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor has announced his next directorial, "Sharaabi", a comic drama about a dysfunctional alcoholic. The film will be in collaboration with Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Pragya Kapoors Guy in the Sky Pictures. "Bhushanji and I have been talking of a collaboration for quite some time now. We wanted it to be special. 'Sharaabi' will be the right concoction of comedy, drama and music to build this association," Abhishek said in a statement. Bhushan said he is looking forward to back Kapoor's vision and present the audience "with a wholesome entertainer."Producer Pragya said the team is currently in talks for the casting and a formal announcement will be made soon.