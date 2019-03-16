About 900 stranded passengers airlifted in J&K

Jammu, Mar 16 (PTI) Nearly 900 stranded passengers, mostly residents of Ladakh, were Saturday airlifted from Jammu, Srinagar and Udhampur, an official said. "A total of 881 stranded passengers were airlifted by Indian Air Force in separate sorties," State Coordinator, Kargil Courier Service, Aamir Ali said. A total of 325 passengers were airlifted from Udhampur to Leh, 280 from Srinagar to Leh, 117 from Srinagar to Kargil, 59 from Kargil to Srinagar, 74 from Jammu to Kargil and26 from Kargil to Jammu, he added. The AN-32 Kargil courier service was introduced to provide an alternative to the residents of Ladakh which usually remains cut off from rest of the country due to the closure of 434-km Srinagar-Leh national highway during winter months owing to heavy snowfall. PTI TAS RHL