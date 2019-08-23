ABPV releases names of 10 probable candidates for DUDU polls next month

New Delhi, Aug 22 (PTI) The RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad on Thursday announced the names of 10 probable candidates for the Delhi University Students' Union polls next month.Out of the 10, four will contest the polls which will be held on September 12.The 10 probable candidates are Tushar Dedha, Yogit Rathi, Sahil Malik, Akshit Dahiya, Scahin, Varun Rekswal, Pradeep Tanwar, Shivangi Kharaab, Jaideep Maan and Mansi Chauhan.ABVP Delhi state secretary Siddharth Yadav said, "From Friday onwards, the 10 candidates will visit colleges and talk about the achievements of ABVP-led DUSU. They will also take feedback from the students on the party manifesto that will be launched soon."Last year, ABVP had won three seats while Congress-affiliated National Students' Union of India had won one seat. PTI SLB ABHABH