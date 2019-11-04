Abrogation of Article 370 to bring growth to J-K: MoS Reddy

New Delhi, Nov 4 (PTI) Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Monday said the abrogation of Article 370, which accorded special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, will accelerate growth and bring peace there.This was conveyed by Reddy during a meeting with a delegation of sarpanchs, Moulvis, representatives of J-K Progressive People's Front and Pahadi Youths Association, among others, here.During the discussions, the minister of state for home affairs explained to the representatives from Jammu and Kashmir that Article 370 was abrogated by the Union government to protect the people of the state from any incidents of violence.The move will spur peace and prosperity in the region, he said.The erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir has also been bifurcated into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh -- which came into existence on October 31.Reddy said the decision of the central government will enable the people of Jammu and Kashmir to access and enjoy the same rights, privileges and facilities as citizens of the rest of the country, an official statement said.He said the people of Jammu and Kashmir will now have access to central schemes and benefits and there will now be private investments in education, health and tourism, which will create jobs and bring economic prosperity.The minister assured the representatives that nobody's land would be taken away and the government will use its own land for the establishment of hospitals, educational institutions, industries, etc.Reddy also informed the delegation that now onwards the provisions of the 73rd and 74th Constitutional (Amendment) Acts would be applicable to Jammu and Kashmir and this would serve to empower local governance and Panchayati Raj institutions in Jammu and Kashmir. PTI ACB DIVDIV