Jammu, May 31 (PTI) On the run for eight years, an absconder was arrested here Friday, police said.Runvijay alais Rami, a resident of Bishnah, was arrested from the Harsa Dabbad, a police spokesperson said. The accused was evading arrest after a case of attempt to murder was registered against him in the Bishnah Police Station in 2011. PTI AB RHL