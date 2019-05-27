Absconder arrested in J-K's Rajouri

Jammu, May 27 (PTI) An absconder, on the run for a year, was arrested from the Sunderbani area in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district Monday, police said. Zaffer Iqbal, the accused, a resident of Marchola village, was wanted in a case registered under sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Ranbir Penal Code (RPC) in 2018, they said. The accused was remanded to judicial custody. PTI TASMAZ MAZ INDIND