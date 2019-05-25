Absconder arrested, two missing women recovered in J-K's Rajouri

/R Jammu, May 25 (PTI) An absconder was arrested Saturday after a five-year-long hunt, while two missing women were recovered in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. Gorav Sharma, a resident of Sangpur village of Nowshera, was evading arrest in connection with a case registered against him in police station Dharamshal in 2014, a police spokesman said. Sharma, who is facing charges under various sections of the Ranbir Penal Code, including wrong restraint and voluntarily causing hurt, was arrested during a raid by police in the Nowshera area, he said. The spokesman said police also traced out two women who were reported missing by their families in the district recently. A 19-year-old woman from Lamberi village, who was reported missing from her house under mysterious circumstances on Thursday, was recovered by a police party while she was heading for Kashmir via Mughal road Friday, he said. After completing legal formalities, the spokesman said, she was handed over to her family. Another woman, who went missing from her house in Rajouri town five days ago, was also recovered Friday evening and handed over to her family, he said. PTI TAS AQS