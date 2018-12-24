Absconder held after 15 years in J-K's Rajouri

Jammu, Dec 24 (PTI) A man, wanted in a case of abetting suicide, was arrested Monday after a 15-year-long hunt in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.Chamail Singh, a resident of Badogh village, was arrested from the Kalakote area of the district, a police officer said. He said the accused was involved in a case registered against him under section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Ranbir Penal Code in police station Kalakote in 2003 and was evading his arrest for the last 15 years. PTI TAS AQSAQS