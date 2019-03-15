Absconder held after four years in Jammu�

Jammu, Mar 15 (PTI) An absconder, wanted in a case registered four years ago, was arrested Friday here, police said.Zafer Iqbal, a resident of Channi Rama, was arrested near Narwal in the outskirts of the city by a police team from the Vijaypur police station in Samba district, a police spokesperson said.He said the accused was evading arrest after an FIR was registered against him in the Vijaypur police station in 2015.Iqbal is facing charges under various sections of the Ranbir Penal Code, including forging a document, criminal breach of trust, receiving stolen property, criminal conspiracy and rioting, the spokesperson said.The accused was produced before the court and was later lodged at the Sub-Jail Hiranagar in Kathua district. PTI TAS KJKJ