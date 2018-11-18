Absconder held in J-K's Doda after eight years

Jammu, Nov 18 (PTI) A criminal wanted in three separate cases of house trespassing and theft was arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district on Sunday, police said.Javed Ahmad was arrested by a special police team from Gandoh area of the district, they said, adding he had been evading arrest for the last eight years.Ahmad was wanted in three separate cases registered against him in police station Bani in Kathua district.He was charged with house trespassing and theft in all the three cases registered against him in 2010 and 2013 and declared absconder by a local court in Bani, the police said. PTI TAS DPB