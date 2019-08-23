Absconding cop surrenders in bribery case

Kota (Raj), Aug 23 (PTI) A police officer allegedly involved in a bribery case surrendered before the additional superintendent of police (ASP) of the ACB here on Friday evening, an official said. Aas Mohammad, who was posted as ACP at the Jhotwara police station in Jaipur, was absconding since the filing of the case in February. Three other people involved in the case have been identified as Sumant Singh, the middleman; Battu Khan, a reader at the Jhotwara police station; and assistant public prosecutor Chandracbhan Joshi. They have already been arrested. "Jhotwara police station ACP Aas Mohammad walked into my office and surrendered before me," said ASP Chandrasheel Thakur. Since the ACB teams had been carrying out raids continuously at possible hides of Aas Mohammad, it forced him to surrender, the ASP said. The interrogation of Ass Mohammad was currently underway and he would be produced before an ACB court in Jaipur on Saturday, Thakur said. RDKRDK