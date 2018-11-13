Absconding for 25 years, rape accused held in J&K

Jammu, Nov 13 (PTI) A man who was absconding for 25 years after raping a woman was arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, police said Tuesday. Khushal Hussain, a resident of Banullah village, was booked under various sections of the Ranbir Penal Code including rape in 1993, they said. However, he managed to escape and was evading arrest since then, they added.Hussain was held by a special police team from Mendhar area, a police officer said. In a separate incident, Mohammad Kabir, a bovine smuggler who was on the run for seven years was arrested from the state's Rajouri district.A case of smuggling was registered against Kabir, a resident of Dhanidhar, in 2011. PTI TAS RHL