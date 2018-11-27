Absconding rape accused held in Jammu

Jammu, Nov 27 (PTI) An absconder, facing rape charges, was arrested here on Tuesday after a year-long hunt, police said. The accused Nitish Kumar, a resident of Mahore, was hiding in a house near Ballini bridge in Nagrota and was apprehended by a special police team from Reasi district, a police spokesman said. He said Kumar was evading arrest for the last one year and had been changing his locations which made it difficult for the police team to nab him. He was wanted in connection with a rape case registered at Reasi police station last year, the spokesman said. He said a co-accused in the same case, Kuljeet Singh of Mahore, was arrested a week earlier. PTI TAS CK