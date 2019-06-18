Absconding rape accused held in JK's Poonch

Jammu, Jun 18 (PTI) A man who was absconding in a rape case was arrested on Tuesday in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. Ghulam Abaas, a resident of Biala village, had been evading arrest for the last seven months and was held by a special team from Mandi area of the district, a police official said. He said an FIR under various sections of the Ranbir Penal Code including that pertaining to rape and wrongful confinement was registered against him at Mandi Police Station last year. PTI TAS CK