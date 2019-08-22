Absolutdata Listed as a Representative Vendor in Recent Gartner Market Guide Report

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with Business Wire India. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Absolutdata provides artificial intelligence, advanced analytics and data science services that create scalable business impact across global enterprise clientsNew Delhi, Delhi, India: Business Wire India Absolutdata, a leader in delivering scalable business impact through AI-powered solutions, advanced analytics and data science services, today announced that it was mentioned as a representative vendor in Gartners Market Guide for Data and Analytics Service Providers. According to Gartner, Data and analytics leaders should evaluate and select providers both for their current expertise and emerging capabilities. External solution providers with repeatable, robust and proven data and analytics platforms, solutions, accelerators and frameworks can help accelerate implementations with a more predictable and measurable asset-based consulting approach. The leading global research and advisory firm also notes that demand for data and analytics solutions to incorporate artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) will continue to grow. Absolutdatas decision-centric NAVIK AI Platform forms the intelligence layer for emerging enterprise architectures, combining AI, ML, data and advanced analytics technology. It provides actionable guidance to users, basing recommendations on custom machine learning and AI models engineered for each client. The growing NAVIK line of solutions currently includes: NAVIK SalesAI: AI-based sales guidance that makes every salesperson a high performer NAVIK MarketingAI: A customer-directed marketing platform built around AI-driven hyper-personalization NAVIK ResearchAI: An AI-enabled algorithmic platform that advances market research into the 21st century NAVIK TradeAI: The worlds first Trade Promotion Intelligence (TPI) solution NAVIK MicroMods: Plug-n-play machine learning algorithms that add the power of AI exactly where neededWe believe our inclusion as a representative vendor in the Gartner Market Guide underscores why some of the worlds best-known brands rely on Absolutdata to transform how they make business decisions, said Anil Kaul, Co-Founder and CEO of Absolutdata. The report advises readers to, seek support from ESPs that exhibit specific strengths in strategy, implementation, data management, analytics and AL/ML capabilities, depending on your project requirements, Absolutdata delivers on each point. Architected to integrate and scale, our platform and suite of AI-powered solutions create scalable business impact across the enterprise. Absolutdatas NAVIK AI Platform, solutions and data science services support a broad range of industries and verticals, including consumer goods, foodservice, hospitality, technology, telecom, travel, retail and more. PWRPWR