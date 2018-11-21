Abu Dhabi to host second India-UAE strategic conclave on November 27

Dubai, Nov 21 (PTI) The UAE will host the second edition of India-UAE Strategic Conclave on November 27 that will initiate dialogues to widen the scope of bilateral investments between the two countries.The day-long conference to be held in Abu Dhabi will be inaugurated by the Indian Ambassador to the UAE Navdeep Suri.Key business leaders and senior government officials will come together to lay the blueprint for greater economic cooperation between the two countries, a statement released here said.It will explore the possibilities of economic gains through boosting both the countries status as major trade hubs and key gateways to regional and international markets, the statement said. The conclave aims to boost the connection between the business communities of the two countries. "We are glad to conduct the second edition of India-UAE Strategic Conclave in Abu Dhabi this year. This will further enhance the insights from the inaugural edition by identifying key areas for more investment flows between the two nations," Deepak Lamba, President, Times Strategic Solutions Limited, said. This conference will enhance the connection between the governments and business communities of both countries to forge new partnerships and explore the possibilities of deeper cooperation in sectors of mutual interest, Lamba said.Since India and UAE are two of the world's largest and fastest growing emerging markets, the conclave will provide a platform to highlight investment potential in India and the UAE by creating awareness among investors about exciting opportunities, he said. PTI CORR RUP RUPRUP