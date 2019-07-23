ABVP demands early finalisation of syllabus

New Delhi, Jul 23 (PTI) The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Tuesday protested outside the offices of five heads of departments of Delhi University, demanding their syllabi be finalised soon. The varsity's Executive Council on Monday had referred back the syllabi of four departments -- English, Political Science, History and Sociology -- following protests by a section of teachers over inclusion of certain topics in them. The RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad on Monday marched outside the offices of the heads of departments of English, Sociology, Political Science, History and Hindi. The ABVP said they are seeking support from the academic world for representation of the students with regard to the inclusion of three R's in the syllabus i.e., representation, review of syllabus and rational debate. The parishad emphasised the need for democratisation of academia. Delhi University Students' Union president Shakti Singh said, "It is very unfortunate for the University of Delhi that while classes have started, the syllabus has not yet been prepared. "The entire Left-wing professors and the administration of Delhi University must be held responsible for this. We demand the administration to bring in a new syllabus considering the demands of the students at the earliest so that their studies are not affected further." Some teachers claimed the ABVP barged into the Arts faculty area and shouted slogans and tried to intimidate teachers. A professor said they were shouting slogans of 'Vande Mataram' inside the Arts faculty area. PTI SLB INDIND