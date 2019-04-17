ABVP members burn effigy of Azam Khan in Gorakhpur

Gorakhpur, Apr 17 (PTI) ABVP members Wednesday burnt an effigy of SP leader Azam Khan for his "khaki underwear" jibe at BJP leader Jaya Prada."Azam Khan has made derogatory remarks against a woman and we have always fought for the respect of women," Rajsharan Shahi, the president of ABPV's Goraksh prant, said. The statement coming from a senior political leader shows reality of his attitude towards women and it cannot be tolerated, the student wing of the BJP said.Shahi said, "Women of this country are very strong and I think they will teach him a lesson in this election". PTI CORR NAV DPB