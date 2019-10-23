ABVP protests construction of high-rise building in DU's North Campus

New Delhi, Sep 23 (PTI) The ABVP-led Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) on Wednesday staged a protest against the construction of a 39-storey building in the varsity's North Campus, saying it will overlook six girls' hostels and will be an "invasion of their privacy".The high-rise building is coming up next to the Vishwavidyalaya metro station in the campus area.Members of the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) gathered at the Arts Faculty and marched towards the construction site.They protested against the illegal transfer of land for the purpose of construction of the proposed building, which will be the tallest in the university enclave.The students' group demanded the construction of new hostels at the proposed site instead of the building which, it alleged, "will take away the privacy of girl students residing in six hostels nearby"."We will write letters to renowned Delhi University alumni enlisting their support on the issue. The DUSU will create a large movement to stop this construction as soon as possible," DUSU president Akshit Dahiya said.A 20-member task force, set up by the Delhi University to curb incidents of snatching and check waterlogging, encroachment and illegal parking in the campus, had also condemned the move in its first meeting held on Monday.Professor Rasal Singha, a member of the task force said, "The building will bulldoze the teaching-learning process in the university. The whole university is united against the construction of the building."Another task force member, Professor Bipin Tiwary, said they strongly condemned the construction of the private building on public land. PTI SLB SLB DIVDIV