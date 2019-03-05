ABVP protests in DU north campus against VC

New Delhi, Mar 5 (PTI) Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad on Tuesday protested in Delhi University's north campus, accusing DU's vice-chancellor Yogesh Tyagi of avoiding meeting the elected student representatives.The RSS-affiliated outfit said Delhi University Students' Union office-bearers have been trying to get an appointment with Tyagi over issues such as "one course, one fee" for post-graduate courses, centralised entry to hostels and accessibility in campus for specially-abled students.DUSU president Shakti Singh said, "The vice-chancellor has to end this dictatorial attitude of not listening to the problems of students. It is very unfortunate the way the problems of students are not being paid heed to."The ABVP members took out a march from the Arts Faculty to the Vishwavidyalaya metro station against the vice-chancellor. PTI SLB SLB ABHABH