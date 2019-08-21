ABVP says it has asked DUSU to seek permission for installation of busts

New Delhi, Aug 21 (PTI) The RSS-affiliated ABVP on Wednesday said it has instructed its office bearers in DU students' union (DUSU) to shift the busts of Subhas Chandra Bose, Bhagat Singh and V D Savarkar that were installed outside the Arts Faculty, till the time permission is taken from the authorities. The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad-led Delhi University Students' Union had installed the busts on Tuesday outside the Arts Faculty in north campus without permission, leading to a controversy. ABVP's state media in-charge Ashutosh Singh said installation of the busts was an initiative of the DUSU. The ABVP is of the view that it should have been done with due permission. DUSU president Shakti Singh said, "We are in talks with the university administration over the issue." No immediate reaction was available from the university. A senior ABVP functionary said, "It (ABVP) has a clear view that the statues should be installed on the DU campus with the permission of the university administration and other authorities concerned." "The students' union had been demanding from the administration to install the statues for a long time and the administration should have considered the demands of the students' union. Due to this, the students' union had to take such a stand in protest," he said. The ABVP has made it clear to the students' union office-bearers that the busts should be kept in the DUSU office until permission is given, he added. The move has been criticised by the Congress-affiliated NSUI and Left-backed AISA which said Savarkar cannot be kept on the same pedestal as Bose and Singh. "By flouting DU's rules, ABVP has reiterated their disregard for India's institutions. Not only have they disrespected the Uni but by placing Savarkar in line with Bhagat Singh & Subhas Chandra Bose, they've disrespected the very freedom fighters in whose name they seek votes," the Congress tweeted on Wednesday. The Congress' reaction came in response to the NSUI's tweet earlier in the day. "Did VD Savarkar sacrifice his life like Bhagat Singh for the sake of country? Or did he raise army like Subhash Chandra Bose to fight British? Bringing the busts of three together in DU by ABVP is to blur the history of freedom struggle. NSUI will fight it out. #GaddarSavarkar," the NSUI had tweeted. Delhi University officials did not respond to calls and messages. PTI SLB AMP SNESNE