ABVP shouldn't contest DUSU prez post for Basoya incident: AISA

New Delhi, Sep 6 (PTI) The AISA demanded on Saturday that the ABVP should not contest the president's post in the Delhi University students' union elections as repentance for fielding a candidate who produced a fake certificate in last year's polls. The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) had fielded Ankiv Basoya for the DUSU president's post last year. Basoya was elected, but it later emerged that he had allegedly submitted a fake certificate to gain admission, following which he was expelled from the RSS-affiliated outfit. "The ABVP has not apologised for the Basoya fraud. The common students of Delhi University felt cheated," AISA Delhi president Kawalpreet Kaur said. "The question is, 'Will ABVP seek forgiveness?'" she asked. "The outfit should apologise to the students and not contest the president's post as a way to seek the students' forgiveness." The Left-backed All India Students' Association (AISA) released its manifesto for the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) polls and promised to ensure concessional passes for students if voted to power. Kaur accused the ABVP of making hollow promises and using muscle and money power to win elections. "They got a mandate in DUSU but they did not do anything to ensure (that) new hostels or colleges were built, despite their party (BJP) also being in power at the Centre," the AISA leader said. "The university has been facing the issues of fund cuts and fee hike under the Centre, but the ABVP has kept quiet," she said. Kaur said the reign of "terror and hooliganism" perpetrated by the right-wing outfit should end. PTI SLBHMB