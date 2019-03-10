ABVP to highlight issues of off-campus colleges' students

/RNew Delhi, Mar 10 (PTI) The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad will organise a march on Monday to demand better transportation facilities for students of off-campus colleges.The RSS-affiliated ABVP will take out the march from ITO Metro station to Delhi Secretariat.The main demands will be starting U-Special bus services, construction of new bus shelters, and better connectivity to other campuses and colleges. PTI SLB GVS