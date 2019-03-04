ABVP to protest against DU vice chancellor

New Delhi, Mar 4 (PTI) The ABVP will be staging a protest against the Delhi University vice-chancellor for not meeting the elected members of the varsity's students' union.The RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad claimed that DU vice-chancellor Yogesh Tyagi has not been seen by any student for almost seven months."He does not listen to problems of students and does not want to meet the elected student body (DUSU). We are paying homage to our 'Dead Vice Chancellor'," they said in a statement.They will be protesting on Tuesday in front of the Arts Faculty. PTI SLB AMP SOMSOM