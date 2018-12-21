ACB apprehends dy excise commissioner taking bribe in Jammu

Jammu, Dec 21 (PTI) The Anti-Corruption Bureau Friday apprehended a deputy excise commissioner while demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 2 lakh from a retired Army officer for clearing the file of renewal of wine shop license in the city.A complaint was lodged by Col HDS Rainal (retd) in the ACB, Jammu regarding demand of Rs 2 lakh for clearing the file by deputy excise commissioner Syed Muried Hussain Shah, an ACB officer said.Shah was Thursday transferred to the post of director land management of the Jammu Development Authority (JDA).It was stated by the complainant that his family had a business in the name of Dalip Singh Wine Shop at Narwal(Jammu) and the license was pending since May this year in the Excise Department, he said.It was stated that his father had died and his mother being blind was made to run from pillar to post for renewal of the license since the last eight months, the officer added.As the complainant and his family were already facing huge financial losses and mental torture because of the unreasonable demand of bribe, the complainant, under compulsion and to avoid any further losses, was going to pay the bribe amount to Shah, but before that he came to the Anti-Corruption Bureau with a request that necessary action against the officer be taken, he said.On the basis of the complaint, as prima facie case of criminal misconduct on Shah's part was found and accordingly, a formal case was registered and investigation was initiated, he said.A team of officials was constituted which apprehended Shah red-handed while demanding and accepting bribe from the complainant in the presence of independent witnesses, the officer said.The accused was arrested on the spot and thereafter, a team of the ACB was also dispatched for conducting house search of the accused at his residence situated at Paloura, Jammu which is underway, officer said.He said that further investigation into the matter has also been taken up. PTI AB KJ