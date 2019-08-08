scorecardresearch
ACB arrests Raj CMO for accepting bribe

Jaipur, Aug 8 (PTI) A chief medical officer in Sriganganagar district was on Thursday arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 4000.Ramesh Kumar, the block medical officer of Ghadsana, had demanded the money to clear the bills of a taxi owner whose car was was attached to his office.The verification of the complaint was done on Wednesday and he was trapped and arrested by a team of ACB on Thursday in his office, additional SP ACB Rajendra Dikhria said. PTI SDA RHL

