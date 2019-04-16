ACB files charge sheet against govt employee in J-K

Jammu, Apr 16 (PTI) The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Tuesday filed a charge sheet against a government official for accepting a bribe of Rs 13,000 from a person for issuance of a contractor license, a spokesperson of the organisation said.A formal case was registered against Jagdeep Singh, personal assistant to superintending engineer in the office of chief engineer, Public Works Department (Roads and Buildings), Jammu, after he was caught red-handed while accepting bribe from the complainant, Daler Singh, for issuance of a 'D' contractor license, he said."After completing the investigation and seeking sanction for prosecution from the competent authority, the charge sheet was filed against the accused in the special judge anti-corruption, Jammu for legal determination," the spokesperson said. PTI TAS AB KJ