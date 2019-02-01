ACB nabs ex-police inspector in DA case

Ghaziabad, Feb 1 (PTI) A team of anti-corruption bureau (ACB) officials from Meerut arrested a retired police inspector from his residence here in connection with a disproportionate assets case, police said.Superintendent of Police (city) Shlok Kumar said a team headed by Inspector Yatendra Sharma arrived here and sought the help of local police to arrest retired inspector Puran Singh Mehra. He said Mehra was wanted in a case of disproportionate assets registered against him on the instructions of undersecretary (Home).He will be produced before special Judge of ACB for seeking a 14-day remand, police said.Mehra was booked on the basis of a complaint by Naresh Yadav, a resident of Noida, on June 21, 2009.The complainant alleged that Mehra amassed wealth more than his income when he was posted in Meerut.It was also mentioned in FIR, which was lodged on 1st January 2011, that Mehra made assets in the name of his wife too. Mehra was recruited as a sub-inspector on June 1, 1981 and was in-charge of various police stations in Ghaziabad district during his service. PTI COR TIRTIR