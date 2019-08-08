ACB nabs two PWD engineers for taking bribe

Jaipur, Aug 8 (PTI) The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Rajasthan on Thursday arrested two engineers of the Public Works Department for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 70,000 from a contractor in the assembly building. Executive engineer Jitendra Dhaka had demanded the bribe from the contractor to clear his bills against work done on the assembly premises, DG (ACB) Alok Tripathi said. He asked the contractor to hand over the amount to assistant engineer Dinesh Pareek in the assembly building. Both the accused were arrested under the Prevention of Corruption Act, he said, adding, that the trap was conducted after seeking permission from the assembly speaker. PTI SDA DPB