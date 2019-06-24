ACB raids SFC headquarters in JK's Kishtwar, seized records

Jammu, Jun 24 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir Anti-Corruption Bureau Monday raided the office of State Forest Corporation's divisional manager in Kishtwar district and seized various records for scrutiny, said officials. The ACB sleuths carried out the searches on a complaint alleging illegal allotment of the contract of compartment 34-A to a contractor at Dachhan in violation of norms, an ACB spokesperson said.He said it has been alleged that the contractor had not completed the work in time, yet one more contract was given to him of the same compartment which caused loss to the state exchequer. During the raid, the ACB team seized relevant records like detailed project reports, account statements regarding payment to the contractors and other documents, the spokesperson added. "Further action will be taken after scrutiny of seized records," he added. PTI TAS RAXRAX